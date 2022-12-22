2022 YEAR IN REVIEW

JULY

Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene held a recycling project to collect enough plastic to build a bench for the church.

The Barn III in Goodfield is presenting a long time Barn favorite, Everybody Loves Opal by John Patrick. Everybody Loves Opal opened July 7 and runs until August 14. The show will be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees.

25-year-old Goodfield man pleaded not guilty last Thursday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Woodford County. Jose Emmett entered the pleas to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; in a separate case, he pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

R-B students will benefit from the Illinois School Board of Education Teacher Pathway grant that the Roanoke-Benson School District recently received. This school year she will be taking two ICC dual credit education courses and will be part of a new student club for future teachers called Educators Rising.

The 8th annual Eureka Kayak Race taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 20 at Eureka Lake will offer paddle sports enthusiasts a beautiful and challenging venue to display their paddling skills.

Maple Lawn Homes kicked off their 100 years anniversary with a Centennial Celebration last Friday evening. On Saturday, at their Open House, for two hours they had a steady stream of visitors coming through to chat with hosts at 17 different displays highlighting the 10 administrations and seven special interest tables.

Woodford County is underserved in access to broadband Internet service, but that could change in the future. Greater Peoria Economic Development Council Broadband Director Kathi Brown told the Woodford County Board on Tuesday, July 19, a survey taken in the county showed the majority of households do not have maximum broadband service, and that service will become more important in the future.

For a second year, beginning Sept. 1, youth throughout Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties will be able to participate in 4-H clubs without having to pay an enrollment fee for the 2022-2023 program year.

AUGUST

The annual Kids Helping Kids Bake Sale for St. Jude will be Saturday, August 6, at the Congerville Fire Station. Pies, cakes, cookies, dessert bars, snack mixes, cinnamon rolls, and much more will be available, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The bake sale, which began when young Coleton and McKinley Zobrist wanted to help kids with childhood cancer, has raised over $90,000 so far for St. Jude. This year they hope to hit the $100,000 mark.

To celebrate its 100th Homecoming, Eureka College is hosting the 10th Annual “Run with Reagan” race and fundraiser on Sept. 24. This year’s event, which welcomes participants of all ages, will begin with a 400-meter Kids Dash at 8 a.m., followed by a one-mile fun run/walk and 5K at 8:15 a.m.

According to the Woodford County Health Department, a resident is presumed to have the first case of monkey pox in the Tri-County area. That was announced on Friday. Cases are required to be reported to the local health department. The WCHD and Illinois Department of Public Health are joining forces in an attempt to reach out to individuals who may have been in contact with the affected person.

After 33 years with State Farm, Duane Schroeder retired at the end of July. Schroeder began his career in Roanoke on April’s Fool Day in 1989. He had been there for four years when Clarence Dickey retired in 1993 and Schroeder had the chance to take over his office in Eureka. Schroeder was the State Farm agent in Eureka for 29 years. Schroeder, who grew up in Roanoke and still lives there, says it has been a pleasure and an honor to be able to serve the communities of Woodford County.

After entertaining Minonk and surrounding communities with music since the spring of 1967, the Village-Aires have been on hiatus since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic. So in the fall 2021 and spring 2022, they met to sing for an hour about every other week. This fall, they plan to do the same.

SEPTEMBER

Eureka College President Jamel Wright said the college will continue working closely with the Woodford County Health Department and Carle Eureka Hospital on both COVID-19 and monkey pox. Woodford County recorded its first case of monkey pox earlier this month and the college is watching that closely as well.

Gardeners are givers. Those who have plentiful harvests often find someone who might not get a fresh tomato or crunchy cucumber otherwise. Jolene Miller has always been one of those who gave away some of the fruits of her labors. But this year she also joined a program which supports her inclinations. She signed up for Giving Gardens program and received a Giving Garden Kit composed of seeds and plants to grow vegetables or flowers in their own gardens and share their produce with others.

Eureka College grew by 84 students, or 17%, while welcoming its largest ever group of new traditional students this fall. The college’s 10th day census showed a total enrollment of 560 students, up from 476 last fall, President Jamel Wright said.

The Barn III in Goodfield will be presenting A Party To Murder, by Doug Hughes and Marcia Kash. The play opens Sept. 29 and runs until Oct. 30. The show will be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees.

Woodford County Zoning Administrator Lisa Jording has taken on additional administrative duties in the Supervisor of Assessments office under a new position created by the Woodford County Board. The new position was created as a reorganization of duties originally administered by Supervisor of Assessments Jodi Goff. Goff subsequently resigned her position earlier this month.

Woodford County Finance Chairman Chuck Nagel outlined a tentative plan to use funds the county has received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal grant program that helps county governments replace lost revenue during the COVID pandemic. Nagel said allotting the funds received has been difficult due to changes in the rules governing the money.

Through a project called Charters of Freedom, Eureka Mayor Eric Lind is working to bring to Woodford County a permanent installation featuring life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. “The goal is to bring these historical documents to the people,” Lind said. “Many may not have the means or the opportunity to go see the actual documents housed in the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C.

Trinity Stone, that was located at 225 N. Eureka St. (Illinois Route 117) for 20 years, moved into its newly built structure at 227 N. Eureka St., just across the parking lot, in May. The building sits on about 5.5 acres, with a large showroom with many samples for customers to choose from. “We found that more space was needed to meet the needs of customers, which include both contractors and retail customers needing building stone and landscape stone and supplies, as well as outdoor lighting options and outdoor kitchen options,” said owner Brad Leman.

MSW Projects is starting its 49th fiscal year. MSW Projects is a local, not for profit, charitable organization which has been providing Woodford County with a nutrition program for 49 years. Part of the nutrition program is home delivered meals which are delivered within city limits of Washburn, Roanoke, Benson and Metamora.

On Oct. 18 at the Deer Creek Village Council meeting, two Deer Creek-Goodfield police officers were promoted in rank. They were John Lewis and Dan Nelson.

Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal and serves as the department training officer. Nelson was promoted to the rank of sergeant and is also assigned as the department's liaison to the regional drug task force.

The Eureka High School band placed first place in Class 1A at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships. The Hornets were also awarded Best in Music Performance, Best in Visual Performance and Best in Effect.

NOVEMBER

Nate Gaik, 41, Bloomington, who is a member of the resident acting company at the Barn III Dinner Theatre in Goodfield, and has appeared, with many Central Illinois theatres, has reached the semi-final heat of the Face of Horror fan contest by faceofhorror.org. Official description of the contest says "one horror enthusiast will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s Housem, the filming location for Silence of the Lambs, and go head-to-head with horror legend Kane Hodder, who plays Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise, in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine."

Carle Health is set to bring UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics into its fold, as the group signed a strategic affiliation agreement, the health care systems announced.

The Eureka Business Association’s annual Holiday Stroll will be Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, and cookies.

Fieldcrest Community Unit 6 hopes to announce its next superintendent by January, following a half-year search. Fieldcrest Board President MyKin Bernardi said the board is interviewing for a permanent replacement for Kari Rockwell.

Two grants are helping the Ronald Reagan Museum at Eureka College preserve and improve access to its collection. The grants total more than $56,000 and consist of $48,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and $8,600 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success as the program relies on its more than 6,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles. Longtime volunteers and former staff members were recently honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for their selfless dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program. Woodford County 4-H celebrated youth and volunteers at their annual Achievement Night event this fall and announced local 4-H volunteer Pete Fandel as one of the 84 honorees inducted into the 2022 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER

Malena Cook, FBCM, has completed all the requirements to receive her designation as a Certified Manager by the Illinois Farm Bureau. Cook is the manager of Woodford County Farm Bureau. The FBCM designation recognizes county Farm Bureau managers for professional achievement and staff leadership.

Former Woodford County Journal editor was featured on the true crime documentary, “Sleeping With Death: Night Terrors.” The documentary tells the story of the stabbing death of Cherie Lynn Gillson in her Eureka home in March of 2002 as well as the original suspects, rumors and investigation which followed. The case was ultimately resolved with the murder conviction of then 17-year-old David Stafford.

The 2022 Service Award of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society was given to volunteer Christie Sweet at a recent meeting of the Society. Sweet is a dedicated historian and genealogist who has been instrumental in keeping the Research Room in operation. Her knowledge of internet sources has enabled many successful genealogical searches. She is currently collecting data on Woodford County restaurants in preparation for the writing of a full-size book in the future.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, plans to resign from the Illinois Senate next month. Barickman, 47, has served in the Illinois General Assembly for more than a decade, winning election to the House in 2011 before moving over to the Senate in 2013.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Eureka, on July 12 – 16, 2023 at Maple Lawn Homes and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

A donor has given more than $1 million to Eureka College to help fund a new center for student services and supports within the library. The anonymous donor contributed $1.25 million toward the $2.5 million project that is mean to improve first-generation programming and other efforts to improve retention.

Snap Fitness, 1958 S. Main St. in Lakeview Shopping Center, has new owners. Kyle Cortez and others, whom Cortez did not name, purchased the fitness center in late November from JD Fitness.

A new business is adding life to central Illinois this Christmas in a sustainable way. Abby Reel, owner of The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center in Goodfield opened a new non-profit organization called The Barn Tree Farm.