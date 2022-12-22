2022 YEAR IN REVIEW

JANUARY

After a lengthy wait while the publisher dealt with supply issues, the History of the Eureka Pumpkin Festival 1939-1961 has finally arrived at the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society office, 112 N. Main Street, Eureka.

The Roanoke Village Board seated Tony Bond as a new member to complete the unexpired term of Bob Gillson at its meeting on Monday. Gillson resigned effective Dec. 31 with his uncompleted term expiring in 2023.

The Woodford County Journal’s Season of Giving fund raised $15,526 for those less fortunate in Woodford County.

With the purchase of the former Commerce Bank Building completed on Dec. 23, the Roanoke Village Board has begun making plans to move their offices once remodeling is complete.

A downtown Roanoke building is slated for a facelift after its owners were cited with a city ordinance violation. Roanoke officials notified John and Annette Derer of Keith Allen Properties LLC of Woodstock, Illinois, on Dec. 13 that their commercial building at 110 S. Main St. at the southwest corner of Main and Center streets was in violation of an ordinance regulating “the duty of maintenance of private property,” said City Services Coordinator Melissa Brown. That ordinance states, in part, that exterior walls need to be kept in good repair.

A local photographer has found a new focus in a new place. Kara Carter’s workspaces used to include the outdoors or her clients’ homes. But since opening her photography studio last summer, she has a space that benefits both her and her clients, she said. “I feel a lot more comfortable and in control of my clients’ experience when they come see me in my own space,” Carter said of her 170-square-foot studio on the upper level of the Farm Bureau building, 117 W. Center St. “Prior to that, I would work out of Airbnbs or in clients’ homes, or I rented other studios in the area by the hour.”

Gibbs Family Farms, located three miles west of the village of Benson, has agreed to serve as a pilot for the inaugural Farm to Food Bank Food Plot. The goal is to build a long-lasting and sustainable program that will create a relationship between farms and food banks through Feeding Illinois to increase access to food, economic dollars within the state, community revitalization and a reduction in food waste.

Woodford County Sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword has announced his candidacy for the 105th district seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in the June 28 primary. Tipsword told the county board on Jan. 18 he had been considering the change in career for a while and has now decided to run.

If anyone in Woodford County ever needs to know how to sail and navigate a 130-foot-tall ship using the stars, look no further than Macy Littell. She also can help them save coral reefs and walk them through myriad plankton types. A Goodfield native who is now a junior at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Littell spent her fall semester learning about and doing research on plankton in the Caribbean through Sea Education Association Semester.

The Roanoke Village Board officially approved the addition of a new Personnel Committee at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 17. Bob Knepp was named chairman, and Wilmer Blunier and Kirby Wagner were appointed as additional members. The committee will be used to discuss personnel-related matters and help the mayor resolve issues that may come up between board meetings. In asking for the committee addition, Mayor Mike Smith said he would like some additional input on personnel matters he had been handling on his own. He also noted an increased number of employees as reasons to form the committee.

The Community Unit School District #140 school board voted 5-1 to immediately adopt a resolution reaffirming its original intent to adopt and enforce its local Return to School Plan and engaging its attorneys Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC, to pursue a lawsuit against the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the State Superintendent at a special board meeting Jan. 18. Superintendent Bob Bardwell said the adoption of the resolution was the district’s next best step in a months-long effort to obtain local oversight and control of implementing and enforcing COVID mitigation measures.

FEBRUARY

Brock Eastman has a passion—a fizzlebopping passion, you might say—for sharing the message that science and faith are connected. His latest book, Faith and Science with Dr. Fizzlebop, features 52 easy experiments and devotionals that kids and parents can do together.

The Barn III in Goodfield gears up for its next big performance comedy “Weekend Comedy” opening Feb. 4-27 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Problems with the threat of Panther Creek flooding parts of Roanoke are ongoing, the Roanoke Village Board has mostly resigned itself to the fact there is little they can do to resolve it. At its meeting on Monday, the board discussed an offer to participate in ongoing webinars about floodplain management for a small fee.

The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society has recently donated a copy of the newly published book The History of the Eureka Pumpkin Festival, 1939-1961 to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA. Author Beth Harms Miller did extensive research on the Festival including finding some previously unpublished information about Reagan's visit to Eureka in 1947. Reagan's life has been delved into so deeply that it is extremely rare to find heretofore unknown data such as his activities off-camera during the event.

The name “Home Improvement” brings to mind the classic 1990s Tim Allen television comedy series. But for some students at Roanoke-Benson Junior High School, it’s the name of a new class that’s teaching them some serious home improvement skills. The elective, 9-week course is being offered for the first time this school year. It focuses on the basics of carpentry, said RBJHS Principal John Streit, including the design, planning and implementation of projects; the use of basic hand tools and power tools, including hammers, tape measures, hand saws, chop saws, circular saws and drills; and tool and worksite safety.

The Woodford County Board approved a special use permit for the FFP Illinois Community Solar LLC to build a solar farm on about 32 acres of agriculture land near Minonk. The application was earlier reviewed by the Woodford County Zoning Board of Appeals with a recommendation to the county board to approve it.

A centennial committee has been organized at Maple Lawn Homes of Eureka to mark 100 years of serving senior citizens. A pictorial display has been set up at Eureka Public Library and this history of the early years has been compiled by committee members from various sources. Maple Lawn Homes had its beginning when a fire destroyed the Old People's Home in Rittman, Ohio on May 19, 1919.

Schools in Illinois are free to enforce mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigations on their own, but the emergency rules that the Illinois Department of Public Health issued requiring schools to enforce those mandates are no longer in force. That was the decision issued late last Thursday night by the 4th District Court of Appeals in Springfield.

MARCH

A $1 million milestone is within reach of one local group, and organizers are asking the community to help them over the finish line. The St. Jude Eureka to Peoria Run has raised a total of $845,575 in its 7-year existence. When it steps off on its 8th outing Aug. 6, organizers Kate Wilson and Zach Sancken hope to achieve a new runners’ high.

Ashley Stark – owner of the new Sweet Girl Treats– was featured in story about her food truck that offers packaged, frozen novelty treats; hand-scooped ice cream; and “extreme milkshakes” chock-full of goodies like candy bars, her own homemade cupcakes and various other decadent toppings.

Helicopter rides may be offered at the annual July 3 car show and fireworks celebration this summer in Roanoke. However, that will only happen if a suitable place can be found for take-offs and landings. Brad Leman was at the Roanoke Village Board meeting on Monday on behalf of a helicopter pilot to gauge interest in offering the rides to the public for a per passenger, per ride fee. Leman said the pilot has attended other events in the state and offered his services with positive reactions.

The Barn III, Goodfield, gears up for its next big performance Live From the Barn, It’s The 70’s! opening March 11 and runs through April 10 and plays again May 5 through May 8 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Woodford County Board approved text amendments to its Animal Control ordinance at its meeting on March 15, which clarify the process for the Animal Control Officer to issue citations. The changes allow Animal Control Officer Tim Abney to issue citations for violations such as failure to register a dog, failure to inoculate a dog, or failure by owner of a dog to notify a change of address or ownership of a dog. Fines would be collected by the Treasurer’s office. The intent of having the officer write citations is to get dog owners in compliance with registration and inoculation laws, rather than heavily punishing them for violations.

The fine arts program at RBHS held a production of Little Women on April 1-3. The lively musical is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel.

Roanoke Victory High School yearbooks, writing utensils from local businesses, a high school senior’s autograph book. These are among the Roanoke memories that Mary Zimmerman Hamm wants to find new homes for. The Peoria woman inherited many Roanoke remembrances from her four aunts: Roanoke natives Julia, Frances, Emma and Elsie Zimmerman. The women, none of whom married, were the daughters of Samuel and Emma Zimmerman. The family also included seven sons. Family members resided at the wood-framed, two-story house at 601 N. Main St. from 1904 until 2005.

APRIL

When Daniel Doty retired from the ministry in 2011, he knew it was time to get to work. He had dreamed of becoming an author since elementary school, and so he poured himself into writing Legacy of a Frozen Scream, a fast-paced mystery novel that was published in December 2021. “My childhood dream was to write a fiction story and dedicate it to the third-grade teacher who inspired me to write it,” he said. “Mission accomplished. I feel good about that!”

The Roanoke Village Board approved the renewal of the following liquor licenses: Casey’s General Store, Cindy’s Corner Pub, Inc., Freedom Oil Co., Gus’s Grill, and Maple Lanes. Renewal of the license issued to Roanoke IGA is pending due to incomplete paperwork.

The United Methodist Churches in Roanoke and Eureka will share a pastor beginning this summer. The Rev. Bob Herath, who has ministered at the Roanoke church since January 2019, will begin additional duties at Eureka July 1. He and his wife, Juliana, will move to the parsonage in Eureka.

Eureka College will allow students from soon-to-close Lincoln College at the same net tuition cost they had previously paid, officials said. Lincoln College announced last week it would close at the end of its spring semester in May. Students who are not graduating will need to transfer to continue their education. Eureka officials said Friday that the college would expedite admissions for Lincoln College students, waive the application fee and accept students from all programs. The two institutions are about 55 miles apart.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Friday, students and staff of Eureka High School were alerted of an intruder alert announcement followed by a second alert, according to Unit 140 Superintendent Bob Bardwell. The school immediately locked down and followed district protocols and Eureka police responded to help us make sure the building was secure, but they turned out to be false alerts, Bardwell said in email to district parents.

The Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene at 1601 S. Main Street, Eureka, has chosen Rev. Shawn Link as their new Lead Pastor. His first Sunday was April 10.Rev. Link is originally from Eureka and grew up in Eureka Grace Church. He is the son of Robert and Monica Link from Eureka.

Eureka College alumna Summer Selby will serve as Eureka College’s May 2022 Commencement speaker on May 7.

The Village of Roanoke will not make changes to its current ordinance banning parking on the street during snow events, even though there have been questions about the wording. The village ordinance bans parking on the streets during snowfalls of 2 inches or more to get cars off the streets to allow for plowing. However, one part of the ordinance indicates parking is illegal after a snowfall of 2 inches or more, while another part of the ordinance indicates parking is illegal when a snowfall of 2 inches or more is predicted.

Tiffany Handrich opened the Third Stitch Boutique in October 2021 with her sister Brooke Bohlander of Roanoke and their mother, Kay Theobald of Eureka. Handrich operates the store weekdays, with her sister and mom helping on Saturdays.

Three seniors have been chosen Good Citizen Award recipients through the Gen. Joseph Bartholonew Sons of the American Revolution. A total of 20 individuals were lauded in McLean and Woodford Counties. The three locals are Allison Pacocha, Eureka, Ella Goodrich, Fieldcrest and Frannie Heckman, Roanoke-Benson.

A special use permit originally recommended for denial by the Woodford County Zoning Board of Appeals was approved by the county board at its meeting on April 19 after the ZBA acted to reverse its recommendation. The ZBA originally recommended the county board deny the permit requested by Eryn Pearson of Germantown Hills for a cat rescue operation on 2.9 acres of land in an area zoned residential after a hearing that lasted over four hours. However, when the issue was presented to the county board last November, board member Blake Parsons objected to the recommendation saying the ZBA was overly influenced by opinions presented not substantiated by evidence. The petition was then sent back to the ZBA for further review.

The Eureka School District 140 will be seeing almost $10,000 in payments from the state as the Illinois State Board of Education corrects several years of underpayments to hundreds of school districts due to a coding error. The error, which ISBE attributed to a contractor, led to Chicago Public Schools receiving $87 million more than it was meant to under the Evidence-Based Funding formulas. The over- and underpayments have been happening since fiscal year 2019, ISBE said on its website.

MAY

The St. Jude Corvette Drive-by will be coming to Eureka on May 12 at approximately 7:30 a.m. This will include approximately 40 Corvettes and they will be traveling on Rt. 24 from the west and turning right onto Rt. 117, heading to I24. This is to recognize and celebrate the Eureka High School Student Council, District 140, and the Eureka, Congerville, and Goodfield communities for their efforts to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

For the second consecutive year, Jan Holliger will deliver the keynote address at the Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. May 30 at Olio Township Cemetery, where she is the superintendent. “Jan was brought back for a second year because of such positive public reviews from last year,” said Tim Wuethrich of American Legion Post 466, which hosts the annual remembrance.

Eureka CUSD 140 Superintendent Bob Bardwell was chosen by his colleagues as this year's Superintendent of Distinction for his region. Bardwell was one of 21 superintendents chosen and honored at an awards luncheon on May 4 in Springfield. He was selected in the Central Illinois Valley Region, which includes Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell and Mason counties.

A missing Hoopeston man, who escaped from a hospital transport along Interstate 39 near Minonk last week, has been located in Tennessee. Illinois State Police said Javier Aguirre, 47, escaped from the van around 11:20 p.m. last Wednesday near mile marker 28 on I-39; an air and dog search was unsuccessful.

Safety, more space and increased collaboration are words Davenport Elementary School Principal Stephanie Brown uses to praise the building project underway at the school located at 301 S. Main St. The $3.8 million, 9,000-square-foot project will add classrooms, offices and a larger parking lot. One of the most obvious features will be the new main entrance to the school. It will face Main Street and replace the long-used Cruger Avenue doorway. The new entrance will be located at the northeast corner of the parking lot.

The Hunsinger Museum will once again be open on Sundays from Memorial Day, May 29 through Labor Day, Sept. 4 from 2-5 p.m. The Museum is located in Roanoke Park and is accessible from Victory Street.

A discharge hearing is scheduled for August to review evidence in a case charging a 12-year-old boy with murder and arson in a 2019 fatal fire in Goodfield.

The Woodford County Board approved salary increases for three of its elected officials on May 17 after debating how and when those salaries should be set. In a split vote, the board approved a raise of about 12 percent for the salaries of the county treasurer, county clerk, and circuit clerk. The raises included a 3 percent increase compounded per year for the final three years of the terms. The increase translates into a salary of $75,428 the first year, $77,690 the second year $80,021 the third year and $82,421 the final year of the 4-year terms for each of the three officials.

JUNE

Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Reagan Memorial Ceremony at Eureka College on June 3.

Salary raises for three Woodford County elected officials were reconsidered at a special meeting of the county boar. After hearing from the three officials, then debating the amount and the process of determining it, the board took action to increase the 12.5 percent raises approved at the May 17 meeting to 14 percent with 3 percent increases compounded annually.

Two local running enthusiasts plan to spend more time at the finish line. But it’s not because they’ll be winning more races. Instead, Zach Sancken and Chris Robinson will be timing other runners as part of their new venture called Perfect Pace Race Management. The business provides chip-timing services for running events, including charity 5Ks and 10Ks.

Dr. Kathryn Everett is Eureka College’s 2022 Helen Cleaver Distinguished Teaching Award winner. Everett, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science and Director of Sustainability at Eureka College, received the award at EC’s 161st commencement ceremony last month.

Locals in the market for a cup of Joe or in a need of a sugar rush now do not have to venture very far. Erin Jochums opened Brickhouse Coffee to patrons June 2 at 540 N. Chestnut St. in the downtown area.

Eureka College’s Austin Hopkins has been awarded the Peoria Academy of Science Memorial Scholarship. The Peoria Academy of Science Memorial Scholarship Fund annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Tri-County Area who is a member of one of the Academy Sections or a physical science major at Bradley University, Eureka College or Illinois Central College.

The 10th annual Bob Duncan Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Eureka American Legion Post 466, will be held July 4 at Fairlakes Golf Club in Secor. All golfers are invited. Fun will be the word of the day with prizes, awards, food and bragging rights highlight the event.

After an architectural miscommunication, the Woodford County Board approved a change order for planned parking lot work that will cost $51,236 to be spent out of the county’s contingency funds. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword explained to the board on Tuesday, June 21 the contractor was ready to begin work on improvements to the west parking lot at the courthouse, but the sheriff’s office had not reviewed the final plan which uses money from the former Revolving Loan Fund.

Part II of the Year in Review will be in next weeks' Woodford County Journal.