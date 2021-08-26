 Skip to main content
2 dead after shooting near Kankakee County courthouse, officials say. Suspects in custody.

Two people are dead and “suspects” were in custody after a shooting near the Kankakee County courthouse Thursday morning, according to a spokesman for the Kankakee mayor’s office.

Other people were injured in the shooting, WGN-TV is reporting.

Mike Downey, the Kankakee County Sheriff, said there was a shooting between the courthouse and jail at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to WGN.

The sheriff’s office posted the following on its Facebook page: “There has been a shooting at the Kankakee County Courthouse. The scene is secured. More information will be available as it becomes available. We are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

The City of Kankakee Twitter account also said the scene is safe and secure. “Kankakee City Police report several suspects in custody. The investigation is active, and further details will be provided with updates in a few moments,” according to the tweet.

According to the Kankakee Daily Journal, the county coroner was called to the scene, local traffic has been diverted and the county administration building is closed.

All Kankakee School District 111 schools were placed on lockdown, according to a tweet from the district.

