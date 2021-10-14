2 Bedroom Home in Towanda - $89,000

Check out this ranch style home in such a great location out in Walnut Grove! Enjoy the peace and quiet of the country life but only mins from town. The home has a great fenced in yard and a nice sun room on the back of the home. The sunroom is a large 416 square feet that's not included in the finished square footage of the home. The wood burning stove is perfect for the chilly winter nights! This home has been well maintained with many updates including brand new windows, a newer furnace and a newer water heater!