Welcome to 110 E. Main Street! This newer construction 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch style home has so much to offer! You will love the open layout featuring large living room with vaulted ceilings and newer laminate flooring, 2 generous sized bedrooms, large fully applianced eat in kitchen, and attached 1 car garage with a 10 x 8 bonus workshop area perfect for storage cabinets, deep freezer, extra refrigerator or workbench. Property has awesome 36x45 Outbuilding built in 2017 with a 10'16 front door and a 12x12 sliding door in the back. Shop has all high efficient LED lighting and concrete floor. Recent improvements include Roof 2021, Carpet 2021, Fresh paint, remodeled bathroom, newer water heater and radon mitigation system just to name a few!
2 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois schools will soon receive new guidance about isolation and quarantine times to align with federal school guidance on COVID-19, the Il…
Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Southern Illinois after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles.
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with multiple counts.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
Two men were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stabbing injuries, police said.
Firefighters in Bloomington knocked out two structure fires since yesterday morning that left one injured.
BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was drivi…
Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning.
Bloomington Police are charging two men with attempting to steal parts from a car parked at Traditions Apartments.