2 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $179,900

Welcome to 110 E. Main Street! This newer construction 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch style home has so much to offer! You will love the open layout featuring large living room with vaulted ceilings and newer laminate flooring, 2 generous sized bedrooms, large fully applianced eat in kitchen, and attached 1 car garage with a 10 x 8 bonus workshop area perfect for storage cabinets, deep freezer, extra refrigerator or workbench. Property has awesome 36x45 Outbuilding built in 2017 with a 10'16 front door and a 12x12 sliding door in the back. Shop has all high efficient LED lighting and concrete floor. Recent improvements include Roof 2021, Carpet 2021, Fresh paint, remodeled bathroom, newer water heater and radon mitigation system just to name a few!