2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $75,000

Amazing investment opportunity! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home w/ finished basement is less than 2 blocks from ISU Campus and sits next door to the Lodge. Large oversized 2 car heated garage, basement has a 3rd bedroom but no egress window. Home is being sold as is, priced WAY below tax assessed value. Tons of potential won't last long!

