2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $599,900

Magazine Cover Worthy!! This custom-built one-owner ranch will take your breath away! A one-of-a-kind floor plan that is not only functional, but stunningly beautiful, as well! Offering 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a heated 3-car garage and over 4,600 square feet, this North Bridge gem is appointed with ALL the bells and whistles, including hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level, 9' ceilings, gorgeous trim details and a well thought out design! The open main living area includes the great room that features a vaulted & beamed cathedral ceiling that reaches 15' high, a gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround and the most incredible library behind it! The great room opens to the eat-in gourmet kitchen that is sure to inspire one's inner chef! It was custom designed and includes an abundance of top of the line custom Dynasty cabinetry with fantastic upgrades, Zodiac Quartz that looks similar to marble (but is more durable), gorgeous backsplash, an extra large island with breakfast bar and high end stainless appliances- including a gas stove, warming drawer and convection oven microwave! The kitchen also offers a swinging butler door that leads to the massive pantry/flex ROOM with built-ins, desk seating, wonderful counter space and custom cabinetry that serves as fantastic storage and also offers some bonus features like a built-in ironing board & gift wrapping station! The laundry closet is located just on the other side of this pantry/flex room. The generously sized 1st floor master includes a trey ceiling, dual walk-in closets (check out the photos to see the amazing custom shelving), an en-suite bath with a sprawling double vanity, hard wired heated towel bar and a huge tiled shower! The basement offers 9' ceilings, daylight windows, a 2nd kitchen (yes, you will count 4 ovens in this home), 3 bedrooms, a full bath, a MASSIVE family room and additional storage room! The yard is lovely and can be enjoyed from the deck or the screened in porch (there are glass inserts for the screen openings, too). This home was built and designed with the utmost care, so there are things that you will not see in many homes, including: Geothermal heating & cooling, copper plumbing lines, a water back-up sump pump, lighted enclosed storage under the screened porch, Nightlight outlets & USB plugs throughout the home, 2x6 exterior walls with R18 exterior wall insulation, R45 attic insulation, basement ceiling and interior walls insulated for sound, outside basement walls insulated with a moisture barrier (no wonder the basement is dry), Pella Windows, high quality paint, a heated garage... and on and on. Quality built, meticulously maintained, and shows like a model! This home is a dream come true!