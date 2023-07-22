Perfection! This stunning newly built home by Compass Point Construction combines modern design with luxurious finishes. The exterior features a sleek and stylish design with clean lines, double door entry, and a blend of vinyl siding, brick and LP smart siding that creates a striking first impression. As you step inside, you will be greeted by a spacious floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and plenty of natural light! The main living area features a spacious living room with a tiled fireplace, a dining area perfect for entertaining with access to the patio, and a gourmet kitchen that is sure to delight any chef. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, a large quartz island, and plenty of cabinet/pantry space. This home offers three generously sized bedrooms, each with its own spacious closet. The master suite is a true retreat with a spa-like bathroom, double vanity sinks & a huge walk-in closet! Additional features of this home include a large great room located in the basement; first floor laundry room, & a two-car garage that includes a circuit equipped for electric vehicles. Outside, the front and side features lush sod, while the back yard has been seeded and is ready for your personal touch. The 12x24 patio offers plenty of space for outdoor living & entertainment. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Do not miss the opportunity to make this stunning new construction home your own!