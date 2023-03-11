Look no further than this high style Veranda Collection home in the desired Trails on Sunset Lake Subdivision! Open the front door to the most awesome open concept layout, a spacious foyer with open staircase leading to the lower level. Great room has 11 ft beamed ceilings, custom fireplace with built-in and tons of natural light cascading through 3 sets of sliding doors with transoms opening to an 18x12 ft covered porch (11 ft ceiling) and then walking out onto yet another paved area for all your entertaining and grilling. Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout most of the main level and the basement. Kitchen has custom designed Amish cabinets (soft close), with granite tops, herringbone backsplash, corner pantry, high end stainless appliances and microwave drawer make food prep a dream! Retreat to the master suite with a door to back patio, custom shower and walk-in master closet. Second bedroom with full bathroom and laundry/mudroom with ample storage complete the main floor. Basement has a very inviting family room with 3 bedrooms, (5th bedroom is being used as an office) full bathroom and storage. Unfinished part of basement is being utilized as gym and for storage for all those extras we collect! Yard is fully fenced, professionally landscaped with a sprinkler system and let's not forget the oversized garage for bikes, tools also fitted with two electric vehicle charging outlets. Easy living at it's best in this BJ Armstrong custom built home!