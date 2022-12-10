New Construction! Premier Custom Craftsman lookout ranch with four bedrooms, finished basement, 3 bathrooms, and an open floor plan on the main level. Electric car charging station roughed in. Estimated completion mid February 2023. Agent Interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $496,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivian Automotive is taking action after reports of bedbugs in an area of its Normal manufacturing plant, the company confirmed Friday.
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Leroy woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
One person was killed in a crash just east of LeRoy, the coroner said.
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, plans to resign from the Illinois Senate next month.
Plans are moving forward for a new luxury multi-family housing complex in Normal that developers say could help alleviate the area's housing crunch. Details:
Authorities are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park.
Hancock Stadium was home of the title games from 1974-98.
Eighteen people have been displaced following a fire that left a duplex in Bloomington unlivable, authorities said.
The Normal Town Council heard from an employee who shared concerns about "threatening" emails from Trustee Stan Nord.
One robbery was reported Wednesday afternoon in Fairview Park, and the other was Thursday morning on the Constitution Trail, Normal police said.