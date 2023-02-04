Carefree living in a quality newly constructed home in a welcoming community. This home has great space with a lovely sunroom, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room on main level. Basement is waiting for you to finish and there is potential to add on patio space. Snow removal and lawn care provided by HOA. Sod will be laid when weather warms.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $390,000
