Carefree living in a quality newly constructed home in a welcoming community. This home has great space with a lovely sunroom, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room on main level. Basement is waiting for you to finish and there is potential to add on patio space. Snow removal and lawn care provided by HOA. Sod will be laid when weather warms.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 60-year-old Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55, officials said.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old child.
"Why is this allowed to happen?" Parents of Colene Hoose Elementary students brought safety concerns, questions and frustration to the Unit 5 …
Breyden Breymeyer is 5'10", 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, black pants…
One person was killed after a vehicle left Interstate 55 northbound and became submerged in water in Towanda's Boyd Wesley Park, authorities c…