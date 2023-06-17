New construction in a great community. Snow Removal and Lawn Care provided by homeowner's association. Well designed floor plan. Quality construction. Merrillat kitchen cabinets including large panty. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring. Beautiful sun nroom. 9 ft ceilings. Quartz countertops. Pella windows. Extended common area in rear. Bath countertops are cultured marble with double vanity in primary bath. Transom windows on either side of fireplace.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $380,000
