Welcome to 1206 Ledgestone Dr., a contractor's dream home, this 3 bed, 3 full-bath ranch home located in the serene Greystone Fields subdivision. Situated on a sprawling 1/4 acre corner lot, this beautiful home offers a tranquil retreat with no backyard neighbors, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking views of the expansive farmland that stretches as far as the eye can see. Step inside and be greeted by custom finishes throughout, adding a touch of elegance to every corner of this remarkable home. The kitchen boasts all GE ultra-quiet stainless-steel appliances, including top-load microwave, sure to impress any chef. Granite countertops, complemented by white subway tile, grace the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room, exuding a timeless charm. The main level features warm and inviting engineered hand-scraped hardwood floors/ A walk-in pantry provides ample storage space, while the fully tiled master shower with stone floors offers a luxurious retreat. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere provided by gas fireplaces in both the main level and basement. The fully finished basement is an entertainer's delight, complete with a fireplace featuring interchangeable face plates, perfect for customizing the look and feel of your living space. The wet bar adds convenience and sophistication, while the basement offers enough space for a potential fourth bedroom. Additionally, the basement is wired for surround sound, allowing you to create the ultimate home theater experience. The property boasts a fully fenced backyard, which is plumbed for a sprinkler system or hot tub, offering endless possibilities for outdoor enjoyment. A brick walkway leads from the driveway to the back patio, where you can relax and take in the meticulously landscaped yard, designed to be low maintenance. This home is packed with upgraded amenities, including an insulated garage with separate gas heater, ceiling fan, and hot/cold faucets for car washing. The garage also features shelves and cabinets for convenient storage. Smart IQ garage door openers, compatible with a phone app, offer modern convenience. Additional features include window coverings, barn wood fireplace mantels on both the main level and basement, and a walk-in closet in the basement bedroom. The home is equipped with a Generac generator plug wired directly to the fuse panel. The sump pump features an alarm and forced water backup system for added security. Other notable amenities include new window screens, furnace and central air serviced on 6-1-23, fiber optic Metronet internet service, and solar lights in the front and back of the house, enhancing the overall efficiency and appeal of the property. Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning ranch home that offers a harmonious blend of luxury, functionality, and picturesque surroundings. Schedule a showing today and experience the beauty and comfort of 1206 Ledgestone Dr.