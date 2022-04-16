 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000

New construction with a proposed completion date of late June. Lovely community with lawn care and snow removal provided. Well designed floor plan with quality construction. 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen has quartz countertops and white Merillat cabinets. Low maintenance flooring of luxury vinyl plank. Pella windows. Basement with bath rough-in and egress window. 18' x 10' covered patio with gas line installed for future use. Extended common area in rear.

