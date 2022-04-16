 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000

2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000

New construction in a great community. Snow removal & lawn care provided by homeowners association. Well designed floor plan. Quality construction. White Merillat kitchen cabinets. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large covered patio with gas installed for future use. 9' ceilings. Quartz countertops. Pella windows. Extended common area in rear.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal names new police chief

Normal names new police chief

Steve Petrilli will succeed Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, who announced last month that he is retiring from the job at the end of April. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News