2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000

Presold. New construction with a proposed completion date of late August. Lovely community with lawn care and snow removal provided. Well designed floor plan with quality construction. 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen has quartz countertops and white Merillat cabinets. Low maintenance flooring of luxury vinyl plank. Pella windows. Basement has bath rough-in and egress window. 18' x 10' covered patio with gas line installed for future use. Extended common area in rear.

