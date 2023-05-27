New construction in a great community. Snow removal & lawn care provided by homeowners association. Well designed floor plan. Quality construction. White Merillat kitchen cabinets including large pantry cabinet. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large covered patio with gas installed for future use. 9' ceilings. Quartz countertops. Pella windows. Extended common area in rear. Pantry cabinet. Bath countertops are cultured marble with double vanity in primary bath. Transom windows on either side of fireplace. Note: Photos are of neighboring unit.