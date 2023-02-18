WOW! Take advantage of a rare opportunity to own a new ranch built in 2021 on the WATER in Blackstone Trails subdivision in north Normal! All the items you normally need to purchase for a new construction house, have already been done for you, PLUS MORE! The open floor plan makes the living room and kitchen bright and sunny with the east facing exposure and view of the water. The eat-in kitchen has a large island with quartz counter tops has ample seating with an apron front sink. A convenient pantry and a pull-out microwave at counter height make this a dream kitchen. No reaching above your head to use the microwave! The large primary bedroom has a big walk-in closet, a private bath with a spacious tiled shower and double vanity, of course. The large second bedroom has blackout shades to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter, with a large closet. The front entrance is adorned with a classy stone exterior. This forward thinking plan already includes wiring above the gas fireplace for a TV and the added electrical outlets in the lower level for the convenience and cost savings for buyers who want to finish that space. AND, we can't forget the LOVELY covered back porch off the living room and kitchen to take in the WATER view. Those upgrades are: *Whole house generator with a surge protector, which is monitored remotely weekly, by the company that installed it *Steel fence *Remote control blind system *All appliances included: washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher *Water backed up sump pump *Gutter guards *Professional landscaping *Basement electric outlets added * Upgraded front door and a *Steel and heavy plastic egress cover in the lower level. There are fabulous features of this young house that are expensive, high-end and classy! The sellers have made this a modern and luxurious home for easy living! Approximately $40K in upgrades! The lawnmower and grass trimmer remain too! Radon mitigation is completed here also. Done! Maybe the swans will visit you while you're hanging out on the beautiful back porch... Oh my, the morning sunrises here are amazing with vast skylines to watch. Enjoy!