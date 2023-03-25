New construction zero lot in Kelley Glen. Expected date of finish is early June. Finishing selections have been made. Ranch style with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Open concept first floor. Kitchen has quartz countertops and painted maple cabinets. The primary bedroom with en suite bath includes a tiled shower. Also on the first floor is a second bedroom, and a second full bath. A stylish electric fireplace accents the living room wall. First floor has luxury vinyl flooring. Lower level has a family room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. There is also ample storage.