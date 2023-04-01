New construction zero lot in the desirable neighborhood of Kelly Glen! Great location only a block away from Prairieland Elementary. 4 Bedroom/3 Full bath ranch w/ open concept on the first floor. Kitchen has an island sink w/ bar seating, quartz countertops & maple cabinets. Main floor has luxury vinyl flooring, electric fireplace, office/bedroom, full bath, primary bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms w/ egress windows and a full bath. Plenty of room for storage!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000
