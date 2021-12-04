Two Bedroom new Construction ranch with eat in kitchen complete with pantry, large island, apron front sink and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has a double vanity and tiled shower. TV wiring above the fireplace. Two car garage (approx. 22' deep)7x12 covered patio in back. Agent interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $320,000
Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.
The football state finals will be held Friday and Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois in DeKalb. Here's the schedule:
Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen.
The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.
A woman in her 30s was hit in the parking lot of a car wash, police said.
Authorities on Wednesday said a pedestrian killed this week on College Avenue was an Illinois State University student.
The complaint says Kurt Beathard was terminated after removing a Black Lives Matter poster from his office door in late August and that his First Amendment rights were violated.
With a new COVID-19 variant gaining attention worldwide and 383 new cases in the county, the McLean County Health Department is urging residents to get tested after the long holiday weekend.
Hospitals in McLean County have no ICU beds available, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday, the same day state officials reported this year’s highest daily total of new coronavirus cases.