Two bedroom new construction ranch with eat in kitchen, large family room and master with walk in closet. Kitchen complete with pantry, large island, apron front sink and stainless appliances. Master bathroom has a double vanity and tiled shower walls. TV wiring above the fireplace. 7x12 covered patio in back. agent interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $315,000
