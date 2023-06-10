New Contruction villa in Prairie Gardens. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted living room / kitchen / dining area. White kitchen cabinets with solid surface counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room on the main level. Master bedroom / bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement with 2 additional bedrooms another full bath and huge 24x18 family room. 2 car attached garage and covered back deck. $85/mo association fee includes lawncare and snow removal