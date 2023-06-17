Did someone say private oasis? This fabulous home will have you living like you are on permanent vacation in the heart of Normal. Inground pool, hot tub and pool house. Built in 2016, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings, and open concept living and kitchen. Beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stainless farmhouse sink, and gorgeous quartz countertops. Live in luxury in your massive floor to ceiling stone shower, double vanity copper sinks and plenty of storage. 2 spacious bedrooms with French door access to your patio from the primary suite. New in Sept 2018, Added 19 x 13ft Family Room and large 8ft x 4ft walk in pantry. Added raise up "garage door" to pool house window opening, added storm doors to master bedroom French doors May 2019 New pool liner, new pool pump May 2020 Added storage shed in back yard next to pool house June 2022 Added pebble rock to back yard along fence, sealed stamped concrete, and coated garage floor and pool house floors with TSR"s lifetime poly coating. Don't miss this opportunity - call to schedule your private tour today