A rare opportunity! Golf course view on a quiet cul-de-sac with an open floor plan! This ranch hosts a Master suite with a jack-n-jill bathroom to the second bedroom. Open dining and living space, natural light with skylights, new hardwood flooring hosting a marble surrounded gas fireplace and access to the deck with a postcard view! Updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Lower family room/possible bedroom, with two bonus rooms that could also be used as bedrooms (no egress). Two car garage with storage cabinets. First floor laundry! Roof 2014. No monthly fees!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $225,000
