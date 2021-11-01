LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! This Fabulous Ranch Home has SOOO Much to Offer ~ Centrally Located ~ Close to BOTH ISU and IWU, Bromenn , General Practitioners, Restaurants, Jewel , Kroger, Little Caesars, Hotels, Gas Stations, Restaurants, Walgreens, Elementary and Middle School, Main Street and the Ever-Evolving Beautiful Uptown Normal and the Square. This Home would make a Great Single Family Home as Well as a Fantastic Investment Property Due to it's Prime Location. Wait Until you See the Size of this Kitchen and Living Room !! The Main Level Offers 2 Great Sized Bedrooms w/ Cedar Lined Closets, 22 x 12 Living Room with A Large Bay Window Allowing Beautiful Natural Light, Dining Room, Full Bath, Oversized Updated Eat in Kitchen w/ Plentiful Newer Modern Counter Tops, Backsplash, Floor to Ceiling Cabinetry, and Super Fun Unique White Focal Wall Feature. The 3rd Bedroom was Converted into a Dining Room by the Homeowners Once their Children were Grown ~ but Could Easily be Converted Back w/ the Addition of a Gorgeous French Door. The Lower Level has a Bathroom w/ Walk in Shower, Large Wide Open Family/ Entertaining Area with Sink and Small Kitchenette Possibility, Bonus Room, and Huge Laundry and Mechanicals Space. This Home Sits on a Large Corner Lot that is Partially Fenced with Backyard Patio. Highlighting this Home is a 2 Car Heated Detached Garage AND a 1 Car Garage~ Both a Woman's and Man's Dream for Storage/ Man Cave, She Shed, Craft Space, Play Room, Exterior Entertainment Space or Work From Home Office!! This Home IS NOT a Drive-by !! Updates Include: Dewatering System Installed in 2014, Newer Neutral Carpet, Windows replaced in 2003, and New Furnace in 2014. Roof Believed to be Roughly 10 Years Old.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $151,000
