2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $150,000

Invest in this solid built home in a sought after location, near schools, parks, Jersey hill, shopping & constitution trail. Restore this ranch home with a mid century style vibe. New furnace & air August 2021. Large Master suite with double closets and full bath. Eat in kitchen with pull out pantry and breakfast room addition. Screened porch leads to the extra big lush yard. Living room features a cozy surround fireplace. Friendly location on Grandview Drive in Pleasant Hills Subdivision!! Make it yours with your own personal style.