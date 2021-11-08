2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $139,900

 Skip to main content
Super cute home that features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a living space on the main level and the basement. The upstairs living room is very open and sunny! There is hardwood running throughout the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the bathroom upstairs and new flooring in the basement. The basement has more family living space in the finished living room that includes a wood burning stove. This home offers a 1 car oversized/attached garage, all windows replaced in 2005, furnace/ac approx. 5 years old, some updated plumbing and a new patio. This home's location offers walking distance to the school, parks near by, and a well established neighborhood. All appliances stay!

