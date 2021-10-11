Owner has put a ton of TLC into this home. Furnace and AC were installed by previous owner in 2015. This is an amazing lot that sits back 356 Feet, leading to the trails in Normal. This ranch home has many updates including newer electrical, remodeled bathroom with new shower and sink, remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and cherry cabinets, appliances stay, new paint throughout entire house, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, owner took out a wall to open up the kitchen and closed a wall in living room to close off 2nd door to bedroom off front door! Currently working on patching driveway to allow water drainage away from home. New garage door has been ordered and will be getting installed soon. Front steps are being replaced coming off the amazing enclosed front porch! New landscaping in the front as well! This home has a basement that with some TLC could offer a third bedroom! A canning closet in the rear of basement allows for great storage! Don't forget, there's a laundry shoot in the bathroom closet that leads straight to the washing machine in basement! The backyard is very secluded and lot is deep! Backyard would make for a great hangout spot. Just need a nice deck off of the house to lead to the never ending backyard oasis!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $135,000
