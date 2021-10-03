 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $129,900

Wonderfully maintained home with tons of updates! Newer roof on house & garage, HVAC, water heater, & garage door. Garage is huge and heated with extra large parking pad. Full basement with 3 bonus rooms that could be finished & solid block foundation! Home is currently leased, tenant willing to sign new lease or move for new owner to occupy. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!

