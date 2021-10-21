2 Bedroom Home in Minier - $94,900

This newly updated 2 bed 2 bath ranch in Minier is not to be missed! New wood laminate can be found throughout the main level. The updated kitchen includes newer appliances and brand new countertops. This easy living layout also boasts updates to the main bathroom and a dewatering system installed in 2021. Recent major mechanical work includes HVAC replacement in 2018. Too many updates to list. Act fast! You don't want to miss out on this one!