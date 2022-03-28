Great Brick and Stone 2 Bedroom ranch with two car detached garage. This home shows very well with nice room sizes and floorplan. Owners bought home in 2013 forelderly parents and at that time roof, kitchen, furnace and A/C were all represented as being "newer". They have stayed up with maintenance and in addition to paintingand repairs as needed significant improvements include upgrading the electrical, added a deck and outside sitting area as well as installing a new asphalt drive in 2021.North section of roof was actually replaced in 2020 due to hail. Sellers understand some of the flooring could be replaced and are offering a $3500 flooring allowanceand will also furnish enough white baseboard for the house if the buyer desires, we chose not to install now as to get better fit should flooring be replaced. Yard is level with a mature neighborhood feel. Appliances remain in "as is" condition.
2 Bedroom Home in Minier - $124,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers said a Normal man died just before midnight Saturday.
Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
Ryan Pedon made the first official hiring to his Illinois State basketball coaching staff by naming Walter Offatt as assistant coach.
Originally set to open in April, the 76,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington is now looking at an early July opening date.
The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Illinois State's new head basketball coach, Ryan Pedon, talks about what lies ahead for the Redbird program in a question-and-answer chat with beat reporter Jim Benson.