2 Bedroom Home in Minier - $124,000

Great Brick and Stone 2 Bedroom ranch with two car detached garage. This home shows very well with nice room sizes and floorplan. Owners bought home in 2013 forelderly parents and at that time roof, kitchen, furnace and A/C were all represented as being "newer". They have stayed up with maintenance and in addition to paintingand repairs as needed significant improvements include upgrading the electrical, added a deck and outside sitting area as well as installing a new asphalt drive in 2021.North section of roof was actually replaced in 2020 due to hail. Sellers understand some of the flooring could be replaced and are offering a $3500 flooring allowanceand will also furnish enough white baseboard for the house if the buyer desires, we chose not to install now as to get better fit should flooring be replaced. Yard is level with a mature neighborhood feel. Appliances remain in "as is" condition.