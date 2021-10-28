Adorable updated 1 story 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home next door to the school with detached oversized one car garage. Floored walk up attic could be turned into a 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors. Huge living room and large master bedroom. First floor laundry. Great finishes and amazing location. Unfinished basement below. This home is priced well, and will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $92,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
Finals area rolling in throughout Central Illinois. Check them out here:
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Two months after 25-year-old Jelani Day was reported missing, authorities released a medical cause of death.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Kevin Verastegui, 27, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and court documents show he obtained the money “by deception.”
The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that three are in custody on murder charges after a woman died in a shooting Friday night near Mackinaw.
The IHSA Football Playoffs begin next weekend. Here are all the matchups, with date and time where available:
The director of the Bloomington Public Library said they’ll be using more scrutiny when selecting books to be highlighted in a monthly display in the building.