 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $94,900

Located on 1.04 acres. If you are wanting to be in a smaller community, but yet close to all services this is what you are looking for. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Has private well and private septic. Open floor concept.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News