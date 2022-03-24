Why rent when you can own? Fantastic opportunity to own a home in Lexington. Situated on a nice corner lot, this ranch-style home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large kitchen that opens up to dining room, and a nice family room with a small room off of it that can be used as an office space. Huge laundry storage room!
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.
Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington woman’s neglect of her mother over four months led to the 74-year-old woman's death in December.
A Bloomington woman charged with concealing her daughter’s death has been remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
Kevin Brown admired Mike Krzyzewski for what he has done for basketball, the five national titles at Duke, three Olympic gold medals coaching Team USA, etc. Not me. My admiration for Krzyzewski — we know him as Coach K — is for what he did for Kevin Brown.
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
Angler’s Lake Nature Preserve is a little known gem in south-central Bloomington filled with history, trails, a fishing lake, other ponds and wildlife — especially birds during migration.