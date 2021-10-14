2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $95,000

2 Bed 1 Bath home in the delightful City of LeRoy! This small town with big heart offers multiple restaurants, a great School system, playgrounds, a lake with trails nearby, boutiques, and more. The home includes a large 2 car garage, corner lot, full unfinished basement, mud room where you can easily move the laundry to if you'd like 1st floor laundry, fresh landscaping, and eat-in kitchen. 2006 all new windows, gutters, electric, light fixtures, carpet, and ceramic tile. 2020 kitchen refresh, 2021 updated bathroom. Painted the whole exterior in 2016. A lot of fresh paint inside. Sellers offering a Home Warranty.