 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $93,900

2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $93,900

Looking for a great opportunity this is it. This cute and tidy 2 bedroom bungalow offers 1 full bath, a galley kitchen and a full basement. Perfect for an investor or first time home buyer. Spacious living area with hardwood flooring and original doors and trim. Enclosed front porch and rear deck offer great outdoor space to enjoy. Full unfinished basement, with a finished bonus room that could be used as an office or den. A detached 1 car garage offers great storage space. Home also boasts a great walk up attic for extra storage! This solid, single family home is currently being used as a rental with a great rental history. Call today to take a look!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News