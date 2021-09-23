2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $93,900

Looking for a great opportunity this is it. This cute and tidy 2 bedroom bungalow offers 1 full bath, a galley kitchen and a full basement. Perfect for an investor or first time home buyer. Spacious living area with hardwood flooring and original doors and trim. Enclosed front porch and rear deck offer great outdoor space to enjoy. Full unfinished basement, with a finished bonus room that could be used as an office or den. A detached 1 car garage offers great storage space. Home also boasts a great walk up attic for extra storage! This solid, single family home is currently being used as a rental with a great rental history. Call today to take a look!