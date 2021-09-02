 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $92,000

Excellent location near Replex and schools. Cute bungalow with plush, inviting landscaped yard and 2+ garage. Schrock kitchen, counter and backsplash, SS microwave and dishwasher. New living room carpet and paint. Some new lighting. MAIN FLOOR master bedroom, bath, and laundry. Bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and double doors. Vintage bath in excellent condition. Gutters with guards. Full unfinished basement and attic bedroom with walk-in closet. Come and see this little gem!

