2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $92,000

This home is great for a First Time Home Buyer or Buyer downscaling to a one story home. This cozy one story home features 2 bedrooms. One bedroom current use is Laundry area for a main floor laundry. The yard has a wonderful deck to enjoy the Fall Weather and a Fully Fence yard with Black Vinyl Coated Chain Link Fencing. Dates of serviced/installed items to make this home ready to move in and enjoy: New Porch Screen Door 8/21, Newly painted Garage 7/21, Trane A/C unit (estimated age 2004) serviced 8/21 ($600) in great working condition. Trane Furnace estimated 2007, Water Heater estimated 2005, Roof estimated 2011. Bix Basement Waterproofing system is fully paid and scheduled to be installed in Dec 2021. System has a transferable Lifetime warranty for new Buyer. Washer and Dryer and Lawn Mower being left for Buyer (all 3 are AS IS). Information Deemed Accurate but not Guaranteed.