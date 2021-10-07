This home is great for a First Time Home Buyer or Buyer downscaling to a one story home. This cozy one story home features 2 bedrooms. One bedroom current use is Laundry area for a main floor laundry. The yard has a wonderful deck to enjoy the Fall Weather and a Fully Fence yard with Black Vinyl Coated Chain Link Fencing. Dates of serviced/installed items to make this home ready to move in and enjoy: New Porch Screen Door 8/21, Newly painted Garage 7/21, Trane A/C unit (estimated age 2004) serviced 8/21 ($600) in great working condition. Trane Furnace estimated 2007, Water Heater estimated 2005, Roof estimated 2011. Bix Basement Waterproofing system is fully paid and scheduled to be installed in Dec 2021. System has a transferable Lifetime warranty for new Buyer. Washer and Dryer and Lawn Mower being left for Buyer (all 3 are AS IS). Information Deemed Accurate but not Guaranteed.
2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $92,000
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.