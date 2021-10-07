Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this cute bungalow centrally located in Le Roy -- within 30 minutes of both Champaign and Bloomington! The spacious living room leads you to the kitchen with bar seating and access to the backyard. Off of the kitchen is a laundry area and the first full bath. A passthrough bonus area could serve as extra living space or a home office. The first floor bedroom is filled with natural light from the double glass doors that lead to the patio outside. There is a built-in storage shelf in the hall that leads to second full bath. Upstairs is a spacious loft that can be used as a bedroom or bonus living space. Great entertaining space outside with the concrete patio and covered BBQ area. The detached garage and driveway provides room for parking. Home sits on full unfinished basement for extra storage space. Currently rented through February 2022. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $67,000
