2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $157,900

Check out this spacious move-in ready home in Le Roy. The welcoming curb appeal sets the tone for what you'll find inside. The fresh interior features newer carpet and paint -- providing a great canvas for you to make your own. You'll love the open sight lines between the kitchen and dining room combo and the living room. With great cabinet space and low-maintenance flooring, the kitchen dazzles with bright white cabinetry and stylish range hood. The living room, which is wired for surround sound, has a vaulted ceiling and large window for plenty of natural light. The main bedroom has a bright and open feel thanks to the tall ceilings, additional storage nook, and full bathroom. The second bedroom is conveniently located near the second full bathroom. Great possibilities for expanding your living area await in the full unfinished basement, complete with egress windows and a roughed-in bathroom. The back deck makes it easy to unwind while the attached garage offers additional storage. New A/C in 2015. Such a great find in a great community!