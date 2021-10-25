Must-see two bedroom, two full bathroom ranch home on a corner lot with an abundance of natural light. Extra room can be converted into a third bedroom! Features eat-in kitchen open to the living room providing that spacious feel with fresh paint throughout. Bedrooms offer large closet space for plenty of storage. Updates include: NEW A/C unit (2013), NEW garage roof (2017), NEW sidewalk and driveway extension (2021), UPDATED master bathroom (2021)
2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $101,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Finals area rolling in throughout Central Illinois. Check them out here:
"This unfortunate situation was the result of a technical issue by a third-party vendor that has since been resolved," Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. said in a statement.
The director of the Bloomington Public Library said they’ll be using more scrutiny when selecting books to be highlighted in a monthly display in the building.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified a Bloomington man as the victim in a fatal apartment fire.
A prosecutor called the actions a “catastrophic breach of trust.” The teacher and coach is also the former mayor of Saunemin.
Authorities on Tuesday said one person died in an overnight two-alarm apartment building fire in the 600 block of West Market Street. Five others were taken to hospitals.
The concert is June 17 at the Interstate Center. The festival previously was held in Peoria and Taylorville.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington man had less than 15 grams of heroin on Oct. 17.
The Mattoon, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Eureka school systems are listed.
Kevin Verastegui, 27, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and court documents show he obtained the money “by deception.”