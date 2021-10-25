2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $101,000

Must-see two bedroom, two full bathroom ranch home on a corner lot with an abundance of natural light. Extra room can be converted into a third bedroom! Features eat-in kitchen open to the living room providing that spacious feel with fresh paint throughout. Bedrooms offer large closet space for plenty of storage. Updates include: NEW A/C unit (2013), NEW garage roof (2017), NEW sidewalk and driveway extension (2021), UPDATED master bathroom (2021)