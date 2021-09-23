2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $98,000

Come seize this Great Opportunity near downtown Heyworth! This 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch is clean, cozy, and ready for you to make it your own . Located on a convenient corner lot, you can lounge around the outdoor patio space while kids and pets will love playing in the fenced in yard. And with an Eat in Kitchen and large living room, there's space for everyone. The unfinished basement is dry and offers ample storage space. Roof, furnace, central air, and water heater all updated since 2009 ~ per former listing . Recently added enclosed Porch/ Mud Area . Blocks from Grocery, Splash Pad and Park, Library , and Downtown Heyworth. Come see this gem TODAY!