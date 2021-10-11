What a rare find. Sitting proudly on just over 4 private acres this property is ready to go. Updated and waiting for a new owner. Fresh paint and new carpet greet you the moment you walk inside. 2 large living spaces for you to enjoy, updated bathroom. Large 2-car garage. Freshly graded gravel lane and more. The 4 acres used to house horses and has a secured out building for your future use. Located just outside of Heyworth and only 12 minutes from Bloomington/Normal you get the best of both country living with city amenities just down the road. Heyworth school district. New deck on the exterior of the home over looks the land out back. Basement is perfect for storage. No next door or rear neighbors.
2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out final scores from all over the area here:
Bloomington and Normal police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The sentencing hearing for a Bloomington man convicted of triple homicide and critically wounding one person will be conducted next week without him present in the courtroom.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
The man's body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.
“The courthouse is just representative of things you see out in the community, whether it’s Walmart or a church, and you see all kinds of outfits you’d see at Walmart or a church."
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Kemondrae L. King was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.