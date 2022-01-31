Move-in Ready, low maintenance home! Kitchen just remodeled w/ brand new stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator & new counter-tops, backsplash & cabinets that are white above & grey below. Newer flooring & windows throughout home. Roof is 2013 w/ 30 yr shingles. High ceilings in family room & bedrooms. Furnace & AC are 1 yr old! Master bedroom is extra large w/ brand new carpet & ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom also has brand new carpet. Full bathroom has tiled floor and updated vanity. There are no backyard neighbors and the lot is really deep - 160 feet. Behind the property is a baseball diamond & tennis/pickleball courts. Great location - very family friendly. Garage is insulated & it has a wood shop in the back of it. The backyard also has 2 patio areas, a dog kennel area & mower shed.
2 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $79,900
