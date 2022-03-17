Move-in Ready, low maintenance home! Kitchen just remodeled w/ brand new stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator & new counter-tops, backsplash & cabinets that are white above & grey below. Newer flooring & windows throughout home. Roof is 2013 w/ 30 yr shingles. High ceilings in family room & bedrooms. Furnace & AC are 1 yr old! Master bedroom is extra large w/ brand new carpet & ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom also has brand new carpet. Full bathroom has tiled floor and updated vanity. There are no backyard neighbors and the lot is really deep - 160 feet. Behind the property is a baseball diamond & tennis/pickleball courts. Great location - very family friendly. Garage is insulated & it has a wood shop in the back of it. The backyard also has 2 patio areas, a dog kennel area & mower shed.
2 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $74,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A traffic stop in Bloomington led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman, prosecutors said.
Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Rossi is accused of underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
Authorities named a Houston man, plus a 6-year-old boy and a woman, both of Bloomington, as those killed in Tuesday's shooting.
The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.
Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man.
Normal Fire officials are investigating an apparent explosion that damaged a water department well house Monday night.