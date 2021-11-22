2 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth - $118,000

Calling all garage lovers!!! Large lot including two separate parcels. Minutes from Bloomington and in Tri-Valley schools. 30 x 50 garage that easily fits 4 or more cars with a lean to attached. Half is heated and the garage doors are 10 ft. Additional 2-car garage is 23 x 19. No lack of storage with and additional storage shed as well. Home is an estate and needs a little TLC so you can update to your liking! Hardwood floors, updated electrical with bathroom and laundry on the main level. Possible 3rd bedroom on the main level and separate office. Enclosed porches on the front and back of the home to enjoy with family and friends!