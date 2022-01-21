2 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $529,900

Unique Ranch Style Home in Beautiful Country Setting. Open concept design living room to dining room to kitchen. Spacious kitchen with custom hickory cabinets, crown molding, hardwood floors, island, and standard appliance package. Vaulted and carpeted master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Tiled floor and shower surround in the master bathroom. Vaulted and carpeted second bedroom. Custom fireplace, in-floor heat, and propane forced-air furnace, ceiling fans, & oak trim throughout. Two additional full bathrooms. Exercise room with heated floors. Laundry room, 2 storage rooms, central vacuum system, whole house generator, water softener, and on-demand well pump. Large attached 2-car garage (40x60) with in-floor heat and propane forced-air furnace, including one 10ft and one 8ft garage door and in-floor drain. Outbuilding/Workshop attached to the garage with concrete floor, 2 large entry doors, and in-floor drains (40x60). Metal Roof. Extensive covered front porch. The home is situated on 2 acres.