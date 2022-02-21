Unique Ranch Style Home in Beautiful Country Setting. Open concept design from living room to dining room to kitchen. Spacious kitchen with custom hickory cabinets, crown molding, hardwood floors, island, and standard appliance package. Vaulted and carpeted master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Tiled floor and shower surround in the master bathroom. Vaulted and carpeted second bedroom. Custom fireplace, in-floor heat, and propane forced-air furnace, ceiling fans, and oak trim throughout. Two additional full bathrooms. Exercise room with heated floors. Laundry room, two storage rooms, central vacuum system, whole house generator, water softener, and on-demand well pump. Large attached 2-car garage (40x60) with in-floor heat and propane forced-air furnace, including one 10ft and one 8ft garage door and in-floor drain. Outbuilding/Workshop attached to the garage with concrete floor, two large entry doors, and in-floor drains (40x60). Metal Roof. Extensive covered front porch. The home is situated on two acres. --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!
2 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story from The Pantagraph.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood of Bloomington.
3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan
The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, an attorney said.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
A Bloomington woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 7-month-old girl who remains missing. Anyone with information can call 309-434-2807.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
A press conference is scheduled Wednesday.
Sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
Brian Jones to take over as Illinois State's interim head basketball coach for rest of season as MVC coaches react to Dan Muller being fired.